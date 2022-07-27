Indore: Goof-ups continue in DAVV exams; students asked to fill up blanks on OMR sheet-based exam

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Goof-ups continue to mar foundation subjects’ exams of DAVV as English subject question paper again carried some questions which could not be answered on OMR sheet format of exam.

Exams of foundation subjects are being held on OMR sheet which provides four bubbles with one being for right answer and the remaining three for wrong answers.

UG first year students taking English subject paper were taken aback when they saw some questions seeking answer in True or False option.

Even students who knew the answer got confused over which bubble to fill and which not to as they had four choices.

Similarly, there were at least four questions seeking fill up the blanks. There was no such provision in OMR sheet to fill up the blank. Sources said that there was one question where destructive answer was also sought.

When informed about the goof-ups in the exam, the university officers said that they would take decision in interest of students.

Earlier also, identical mistakes had taken place in exams of Hindi and English subjects held on July 14.

Under the National Education Policy (2020), foundation paper exams are being held in OMR sheet.

As the moderation system had been scrapped, the mistakes are coming up in question papers.