Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted in major fire

Indore

A major fire broke out at a building in Sanvid Nagar area on Saturday morning. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted. No casualty was reported.

The incident took place at a shoe shop named Joota Junction in Sanvid Nagar on Kanadiya main Road around 8:30 am. People of the area spotted heavy smoke from the building when they informed police and the fire brigade. The people also made their efforts to douse the flames but in vain. After a few minutes, two fire tenders reached the spot and the firefighters managed to control the flames using more than 1.5 lakh litres water. It took around two and a half hours to completely the flames.

A fire brigade official set date the reason of the fire could not be established yet. It was believed that the reason behind the fire was an electric short circuit. The flames were spreading quickly due to which the goods worth around Rs 8 lakh was gutted in the incident. Fortunately, no casualty was reported during the incident.