Indore: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In Fire At Ink And Chemical Unit

ANAND SHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in an ink and chemical factory in the Pologround area gutting goods worth lakhs of rupees on Saturday evening. Drums filled with some chemicals started exploding and the flames spread to the entire factory. The firefighters said that the fire was brought under control in about three hours and no casualty was reported in the incident.

Fire brigade SI RC Pandit informed the Free Press that the incident took place around 6.30 pm. People spotted heavy smoke and flames coming out of Vishal Ink and Chemical factory and informed the police and the fire brigade. The firefighters reached the spot when the flames had started to spread. More than one lakh litres of water was consumed in extinguishing the flames.

The factory was closed for a few days. Ink for printers is prepared in the factory and some raw material and chemicals weere in the drums and this mixture exploded due to heat. It was believed that the fire started spreading after the explosion in the drums. Seeing the spreading flames, three fire tenders were called at the spot.

The exact reason for the fire could not be ascertained. It was believed that the reason for the fire was an electric short circuit in the factory. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.