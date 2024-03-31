Indore: E-Rickshaw Driver Stabbed To Death, Two Including A Minor Boy Detained

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An e-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death by two persons in the Sadar Bazar area late on Friday. They had an argument over sitting in the rickshaw when the accused attacked the driver and fled the scene. Police claimed that the accused were identified and detained two persons including a minor boy within eight hours of the incident.

Additional DCP (Zone-1) Alok Sharma said that the deceased was identified as Nandu alias Deva Sarodkar (30), a resident of Gommatgiri area in Gandhi Nagar. He was returning to the Gandhi Nagar area with passengers when two persons stopped his rickshaw and started an argument with Nandu over some issue around 9.30 pm.

The situation turned intense and one of them stabbed Nandu twice on his thigh and they fled the scene. Nandu was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment around 4 am. His brother Durgesh had lodged a complaint against two unidentified persons.

CCTVs of the area were examined and a youth named Hemraj, a resident of Aerodrome area was caught by the police. On the lead given by him, a minor boy was also detained by the police in connection with the case. Police said that the accused first tried to mislead the police but later they allegedly confessed their crime. They are not revealing the exact reason behind the incident. Police are investigating the case. Sharma further said that after the attack, Nandu was unconscious so his statements could not be recorded so the exact reason behind the argument between them could not be ascertained.

Again a minor involved in serious crime

This is yet another case where a minor boy has been involved in a crime this trend is surely a matter of serious concern. Previously, a group of minors, going home after a birthday party, had attacked a journalist near the Shreemaya Hotel a few days ago. Another incident had taken place in the Chhatripura area where a group of minor boys attacked two Class X students, who were going home from their examination centre.

In yet another incident, a youth and his three minor friends were caught by the Aerodrome police station staff for killing a man from Lucknow on March 6. The deceased from Lucknow was the friend of a youth’s girlfriend and was harassing the girl who had called him to the city from Lucknow and her boyfriend and his three minor friends reportedly stabbed him to death after calling him on the pretext of meeting in the Aerodrome area.