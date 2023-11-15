Indore: Goods Worth Lakhs Gutted In  Fire At 3 Shops In GNT Market  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out at three shops in the GNT Market on Monday. Firefighters had to use more than 65,000 litres of water to bring the flames under control but fortunately, no casualty was reported during the incident.

According to a fire brigade officer, the fire started from the shop called Wood Hub and spread to two other shops. The people of the area spotted heavy flames and informed the fire brigade. The flames were continuously spreading so the firefighters had to face a tough situation to control the fire. It took them more than four hours to completely douse the fire.

Furniture, machines and other goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. It was believed that the fire started after sparking due to an electric short circuit in a shop and then spread to other shops. In the Vijay Nagar area, a fire broke out in the office of a telecom company. Goods worth thousands including furniture were gutted in the fire.

Unidentified persons set car ablaze

A car parked outside the house was set ablaze by unidentified persons in the Tilak Nagar area. According to the police, the cars belong to Jitendra Chanderia, a resident of Sainath Colony.

It is said that two people reached there and set the car on fire. The flames spread due to which another car parked there was also damaged. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. The police are investigating the case to find the truth.

