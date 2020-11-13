Indore: Goods worth lakhs gutted at fire in cotton godown

Indore: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a fire that broke out in a cotton godown near Kalyan Mill on Friday morning. No casualty was reported.

According to an official of Police Fire Services, the incident took place in Godown Number 11 in Bansi Press Compound near Kalyan Mill. The residents of the area spotted heavy smoke around 10.20 am after which they informed the fire brigade and started their efforts to extinguish the flames. However, the flames were high due to cotton in the godown.

Meanwhile, fire brigade reached the spot. The fire fighters took more than five hours and used more than 15 tanks of water to completely douse off the flames. Two owners of the godown also reached the spot after knowing about the incident.

It is said that there is a residential area near the spot and the people of the area came out of their houses due to heavy smoke. SP (fire) RS Ningwal also reached the spot and he took information about the incident from the people. It is said that the godown owner had to face a loss of Rs 25 lakh due to the fire.