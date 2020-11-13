Indore: Computer Baba assaults a man, booked

Indore: Aerodrome police station staff booked Namdevdas Tyagi alias Computer Baba on Friday for thrashing a man and threatening him with dire consequences one-and-a-half months ago. Baba and his accomplices allegedly entered the house of the complainant where they threatened him after displaying a sword.

THE CASE

Aerodrome police station in charge Rahul Sharma said a case against Baba and others was registered on the complaint of one Rajesh Khatri, a resident of Ambikapuri Extension area. Khatri informed the police that he had gone to meet Computer Baba one-and-a-half months ago and he had told the Baba that some suspicious activities were being conducted at the Ashram where girls are being taken to every day.

* Khatri requested Baba to look into the matter and to instruct their people to stop such activities. After this, Baba allegedly shouted on Khatri and he started abusing him.

*Khatri told the police that he was scared of Baba so he reached left and did not inform the police.

After half-an-hour of the incident, Baba along with his accomplices reached Khatri’s place and thrashed him and Baba also threatened him and flashed a sword.

WHY KHATRI REACTED NOW?

Khatri’s friends Mukesh Dubey and Subhash intervened and talked to Baba. Khatri came to know about action taken against Baba through newspapers when he reached the police station and lodged a complaint.