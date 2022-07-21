Indore: Good atmosphere for students to show entrepreneurial skills

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Currently, there is very good atmosphere in the country to start a unit or business. Entrepreneurs are getting equal opportunity to exhibit their skills, said Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), here on Wednesday. He was addressing a one-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme organised jointly by the MSME Development Institute, ministry of MSME, Government of India, and Association of Industries, Madhya Pradesh.

Dafaria told the students that, at present, the central and state governments were doing very remarkable work in the field of entrepreneurship. ‘Make in India’, the self-reliant India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ambitious campaign which aims at making India a place of global production and realise the dreams of a 5-trillion-dollar economy under which collateral-free loans of up to Rs 2 crore are being given by banks for the establishment of industries. The government is also helping through the GeM portal for the sale of the same manufactured goods. ¸the need is for youths to come forward to establish their enterprise. Instead of looking for jobs, youths should adopt self-employment measures and contribute to the production and employment of the country.

Himanshu Shah, MD, Vishal Pharmaceutical Laboratories, shared his entrepreneurial experience, value of time and success mantra with the students and started a small enterprise by choosing the product according to their interest.

DC Sahu, joint director, MSME Development Institute, Indore, gave information about the schemes of the ministry of MSME with many examples and inspired them to explore entrepreneurial avenues.

