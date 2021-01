Indore: Goda Rangnath “wedding ceremony” was organized at Shree Laxmi Venkatesh Devasthan Dham in Chhatribagh on Monday. The girls present there sang wedding songs. The fragrance of flowers filled the air at the Dham. The marriage procession, Barat, was also taken out.

Pankaj Totla, a presenters said after the procession reached the temple itra, rose water were sprinkled and flower petals were showered.