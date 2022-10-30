e-Paper Get App
Indore: Girls took pain-killer pills before consuming poison

Updated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 01:49 AM IST
MY Hospital |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the suicide case of three Class XII girls from Ashta, the police have come to know that they bought the pain-killer pills from Ashta to take a high dose of the pills. They also took the pain-killers there and, later, consumed poison in the city. Two of them died during treatment, while another girl is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya said that Aarti was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Two of her friends died during treatment at MY Hospital on Friday night. They had bunked theie class in Ashta and reached the city on Friday. One of the girls was stressed after her friend did not talk to her, while another consumed poison as she was upset over a family quarrel. The third consumed poison as she wanted “to be with them”.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girls had bought the pain-killer pills from Ashta as they were assured that they would die after consuming a high dose of the pain-killer pills. Before consuming the pills, they shot a video, as well. Later, they consumed some pills and reached the city by bus. Here, they consumed poison in a park in the Bhanwarkuan area on Friday evening.

Chourasiya said that one of the girls is undergoing treatment at a city hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger. On Saturday, the bodies of two girls were handed over to their family after the autopsy. Further investigations into the case are underway.

