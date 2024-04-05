Indore: Girl Meets With Road Accident But Dies Of Strangulation  

Deceased Sejal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual incident, a 19-year-old girl lost her life when a speeding e-rickshaw collided with her two-wheeler in the Aerodrome police station area on Thursday morning. But in a twist of fate, her death was not due to the injuries sustained in the accident but due to strangulation. She wore a college ID card, which tragically wound tightly around her neck as it got stuck in the handle of the two-wheeler during the accident.

She sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. Dr Bharat Vajpayee, who conducted the post-mortem, informed that although she suffered injuries from the accident, her cause of death was attributed to strangulation, as the ID card was tightly wound around her neck. The accident occurred at Roop Nagar near Sheetla Mata Temple in the Chhota Bangarda area around 9:30 am while she was on her way to college.

The e-rickshaw driver fled from the scene. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sejal, daughter of Rakesh, a resident of Umang Park Colony. She was a first-year Science student at Holkar College and also was preparing for the NEET examination, and had a private job. Her father is a constable in the EOW department in Ujjain.

An eyewitness, Girish Devda, who was riding his motorcycle with his daughter, stated that the e-rickshaw and the victim’s two-wheeler collided head-on leading to the ID card getting wrapped around the girl’s neck after getting stuck in the handle of the two-wheeler. Locals took her to the hospital, but she could not be saved. She is survived by her parents, two sisters, and a brother. The police initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

Deceased Faizan |

Indore: Teen Boy Going To Buy Clothes For Eid, Killed After Autorickshaw Hits Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old boy was killed and his 20-year-old friend sustained injuries after a speedy auto-rickshaw hit their motorcycle in Sanyogitaganj police station area on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred in Residency Colony around 8:30 pm when he was going to buy clothes for Eid with his friend. They were taken to the hospital where one succumbed to his injuries while another was undergoing treatment.

The driver fled from the spot after the accident. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Faizan, a resident of Azad Nagar area. A family member of the deceased stated that he worked in a medical shop in Dawa Bazar.

He had come home for Iftar in the evening and had gone to Chhawani with his friend to shop for Eid when he met with the accident. He celebrated his birthday a day prior to the incident. The police began an investigation to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.