e-Paper Get App

Indore: Girl killed & her cousin injured in road accident

According to the police, the incident took place near the Lasudia police station around 1 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old girl was killed, while her cousin was injured in a road accident in the Lasudia area on Thursday afternoon. It is said that the girl and her cousin fell from their scooter after which a truck hit them and the girl died. Before the accident, the girl had made a phone call to her father and informed him that she had got a good job and would join it soon.

According to the police, the incident took place near the Lasudia police station around 1 pm. The deceased was identified as Sakshi Sharma, a resident of the Shyam Nagar Annexe in the city. She and her cousin, Shashank, had gone to a college for a job interview. After she got the job, she made a phone call to her father about it and told him that she would join the college soon. Her father was happy hearing about her job. After that, he was informed of her accident.

Sakshi had completed her M.Lib. She had gone for the job interview to a college in the Dewasnaka area. While they were returning from there, the accident happened.

Read Also
Indore: IIT Indore ranked 396th in QS World University Rankings 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Girl killed & her cousin injured in road accident

RECENT STORIES

Jammu: Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district after tensions due to social media post

Jammu: Curfew imposed in Bhaderwah town of Doda district after tensions due to social media post

Mumbai: GPS tracking system made mandatory for vehicles supplying nutritious food

Mumbai: GPS tracking system made mandatory for vehicles supplying nutritious food

Maharashtra Transport Department working on mechanism to reduce accidents on road

Maharashtra Transport Department working on mechanism to reduce accidents on road

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Elections to 16 seats in 4 states tomorrow

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Elections to 16 seats in 4 states tomorrow

First T20I: David Miller's 64*, Rassie van der Dussen's 75* fires SA to seven-wicket win over India

First T20I: David Miller's 64*, Rassie van der Dussen's 75* fires SA to seven-wicket win over India