Indore: Girl killed & her cousin injured in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old girl was killed, while her cousin was injured in a road accident in the Lasudia area on Thursday afternoon. It is said that the girl and her cousin fell from their scooter after which a truck hit them and the girl died. Before the accident, the girl had made a phone call to her father and informed him that she had got a good job and would join it soon.

According to the police, the incident took place near the Lasudia police station around 1 pm. The deceased was identified as Sakshi Sharma, a resident of the Shyam Nagar Annexe in the city. She and her cousin, Shashank, had gone to a college for a job interview. After she got the job, she made a phone call to her father about it and told him that she would join the college soon. Her father was happy hearing about her job. After that, he was informed of her accident.

Sakshi had completed her M.Lib. She had gone for the job interview to a college in the Dewasnaka area. While they were returning from there, the accident happened.

Read Also Indore: IIT Indore ranked 396th in QS World University Rankings 2023