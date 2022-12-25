Indore: Get set to experience more cold soon

Representative Image | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Northerly winds brought the much-awaited chill back to the city on Saturday as the night temperature took a nosedive by five degrees Celsius while the day temperature too went southward by three degrees Celsius in 24 hours.

According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the drop in temperature is due to the change in wind pattern as the winds started blowing from northerly to north-westerly.

The day temperature had been hovering close to 30 degrees Celsius mark for the last couple of days and the night temperature remained above normal temperature by 5-8 degrees Celsius for the last 15 days.

“The night temperature has dropped to normal temperature after two weeks and it has dropped to 10 degrees Celsius for the second time in the month,” Met officials said adding “the temperature would remain same for next two-three days but will drop more after three days.”

The weatherman said that along with a change in wind pattern, the anti- cyclonic circulation over central Madhya Pradesh is also a reason for bringing the chill back. A Western disturbance will cause snowfall over the Himalayas in the next three days which will cause more cold conditions in the state.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below the normal. However, the minimum temperature remained normal at 10.4 degrees Celsius.