Indore: Genome sequencing done by SAIMS finds prevalence of Delta variant

Indore

City is witnessing fluctuating Covid cases for the last few days and the highly transmissible Delta variant is the reason behind the same. As many as seven samples out of eight samples of the patients who were found positive a couple of days ago, tested for Delta variant (B.1.617.2).



Genome sequencing of the samples was done by Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and it is for the first time when sample reports of sequencing were received in two days.

The variant of Covid virus was prevalent in the city in June and July as over 146 samples of the same were found positive in the report received in August and September but increase in cases of the pandemic disease due to the same variant has become a cause of concern. Moreover, most of the people who were found positive have taken the second dose of the vaccine already.

“Cases of Delta Variant of the virus were found in the city earlier as well. Lineage of delta variant like AY.4 is a cause of concern but people need to be extra careful during festivities and must follow Covid norms,” said Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, MGM Medical College

Chairman of Shri Aurobindo Hospital Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Delta variant of the virus has been found in the patients admitted to the hospital. “All these patients have already taken both doses of vaccine and four of them have been discharged healthy. Four patients are still undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he said.

146 of 800 samples found positive

Over 800 samples were sent for genome sequencing to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) New Delhi out of which as many as 146 samples were found positive for the Delta variant.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 01:26 AM IST