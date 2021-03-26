Indore: General Management Programme for Executives Dubai batch 2 and 3 conclude at IIM Indore

Indore: The valedictory function of the General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE, Dubai) Batch 2 and 3 was held at IIM Indore on March 25, 2021. The event took place in hybrid mode in the presence of Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Professor Manish Popli, Programme Coordinator and Dr Mahesh Chotrani, Founder-Director, Anisuma Training Institute.
Professor Rai congratulated the participants for successfully completing the programme. Mentioning what GMPE means to him, he said that Grit, Magnanimity, Passion and Empathy decide what kind of person one wants to be. “A lion succeeds only once in five times while it hunts. It’s the courage and perseverance which makes it attain the grit. Similarly, we must be courageous to achieve our dreams”, he said. He advised the participants to have magnanimity and give away whatever they want to give with a smile. Discussing about passion and empathy, he said, “Find whatever you’re capable of doing and do it with passion and intensity. Have compassion and empathy for all; because even if you’re able to make a difference in a single person’s life, you’ll be blessed by many”, he said.
Congratulating the participants, Professor Popli advised the participants to pass on their knowledge to others. “Sharing your education and the knowledge you’ve gained is the biggest life investment. It is a saving and it offers multi-fold returns”, he said.
On this occasion, 20 participants from GMPE Batch 2 and 07 participants from GMPE Batch 3 received the graduating certificates.
The participants shared their delight over the graduation and thanked IIM Indore for the well-designed and contextually relevant programme. Mr. Chotrani thanked IIM Indore for successfully conducting the programme both in online and hybrid mode. The event concluded with a vote of thanks.
