Indore: General Management Programme for Executives Dubai batch 2 and 3 conclude at IIM Indore

Indore: The valedictory function of the General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE, Dubai) Batch 2 and 3 was held a​​t IIM Indore on March 25, 2021. The event took place in hybrid mode in the presence of Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore; Professor Manish Popli, Programme Coordinator and Dr Mahesh Chotrani, Founder-Director, Anisuma Training Institute.

Professor Rai congratulated the participants for successfully completing the programme. Mentioning what GMPE means to him, he said that Grit, Magnanimity, Passion and Empathy decide what kind of person one wants to be. “A lion succeeds only once in five times while it hunts. It’s the courage and perseverance which makes it attain the grit. Similarly, we must be courageous to achieve our dreams”, he said. He advised the participants to have magnanimity and give away whatever they want to give with a smile. Discussing about passion and empathy, he said, “Find whatever you’re capable of doing and do it with passion and intensity. Have compassion and empathy for all; because even if you’re able to make a difference in a single person’s life, you’ll be blessed by many”, he said.