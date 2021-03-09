Indore: Most IIM​-​I students opt for finance ​jobs

Indore

When it comes to accepting job offers, finance domain remains the top preference of students from Indian Institute of Management Indore.

A closer look at recruitment data of last six years of IIM Indore revealed that finance sector dominated the placements scenario.

Every year, the IIM Indore releases placement reports in March. The 2016 report revealed that 26 per cent of students had opted for jobs in Finance domain. Besides, 22 per cent students chose jobs in Sales & Marketing domain and the same percentage of students picked up jobs in the ​​Consulting domain.

In year 2017, Consulting domain emerged as most preferred domain with 28 per cent students jobs from that sector. Though the number of students choosing Consulting domain was more, the​re was no setback for ​Finance domain as it still saw one per cent increase in job offers in comparison to year 2016.

Around 27 per cent students opted for jobs in Finance domain in 2017 followed by 23 per cent in Sales & Marketing domain.

In year 2018, Finance domain again snatched its No 1 tag from Consulting domain. Nearly 27 per cent students chose Finance domain followed by 24 per cent students and 22 per cent students opting for Consulting domain and Sales & Marketing domain.

In 2019, the Consulting domain again upset Finance domain by stanching its No 1 title. Nearly 27 per cent of students accepted job offers from Consulting domain followed by 26 per cent from Finance domain and 22 per cent from Sales & Marketing domain.

But after that, Finance domain dominated placements scenario for the next two years. In 2020, it shared No 1 position with Sales & Marketing domain. Nearly 23 per cent of students took up jobs in Finance domain and​​ the same percentage of students opted for jobs in Sales & Marketing sector in 2020. Consulting domain saw 22 students accepting offers.

And in 2021, around 24 per cent of students took up jobs in Finance domain followed by 23 per cent students in Sales & Marketing and 22 per cent students in Consulting domain.

In last six years, the Finance domain dominated placements scenario four times. It went to No 2 position only twice but in those years also its percentage had not come down significantly.