Indore: Geeta finally finds her mom!

Indore: Geeta, the mute girl who was brought to Indore in 2015 after staying in a Pakistani orphanage for nearly two decades, has finally found her biological mother! As in old movies, her mother (Meena Pandhare) was even able to prove that Geeta was her daughter by sharing about a rare burn mark on Geeta’s tummy. However, since her mother is a poor earthen pot seller Geeta is unwilling to accept them, said Monica Purohit, of Anand Service Sansthan, who has been her host parent. Geeta has even refused to get a DNA test, fearing its match, Monica added.

“Geeta had been getting VIP treatment with politicians and travelling in flights, so for her to accept the life of earthen pot seller’s daughter is challenging,” Purohit said. However, it is possible to accept and adapt eventually. With that hope, Geeta was sent to live in a skill development camp in Maharashtra, where she will be able to meet her biological family frequently. “Geeta was born in a small village near Jintur in Parbhani, Maharashtra, where her family was a caretaker of a farm, which she assumed to be hers,” Purohit said. She added that location, experience and everything else matched between Geeta and Pandhare family.

“The reason Geeta’s mother never claimed her before is that she cannot read or understand Hindi and now, when the news was published in Marathi, she approached us,” Purohit said. In 2015, Geeta was brought to India from Pakistan with the help of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. After this Geeta was kept in Indore, since then she has been living here. After being brought to Indore, many couples across the country claimed to be Geeta's parents, but the search for Geeta's family continued as there were no successful DNA match. So far 24 families have claimed Geeta as their daughter.