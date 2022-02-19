Indore: ‘Garbage mountain free India, the mission of Swachh Bharat Mission-2’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission -2, PM Narendra Modi is now focused on removing the garbage mountains at the garbage dumping grounds of several cities in India. He shared his mission during his address in the inauguration programme of the Gobar Dhan bio-CNG plant.

"Now, we are focusing on household garbage and making cities free from garbage mountains," said PM.

Giving Indore's example, the PM said, "there used to be big garbage mountains near Devguradia a few years ago. But, the IMC has turned that garbage mountain's place into a green zone and now the land is flourishing with several plants and greenery."

He said, "lots of such garbage mountains have occupied thousands of acres of land in the country. In Swachh Bharat Mission 2, we will make the country free from such garbage mountains and make places as a green zone."

Addressing the work going on in the country in this regard, the PM said, over 1600 municipalities are developing advanced facilities to make their respective areas free from single-use plastic and much such work is going on.

PM Modi also said that now in Swachh Bharat Mission-2 the cleanliness of rivers passing between the cities would also be another initiative that would be focused on.

Appreciating Indore also in this, PM said, “recently Indore achieved Water Plus City Tag too. This also gives inspiration to other cities to become water plus cities. The clean water in the city gives positive vibes to the citizens and makes the city's environment positive.”

Cleanliness attracts tourism

PM Modi further said, “People prefer going to clean cities and places when they plan to travel. When places will get free from garbage and will become clean it will attract tourism. Seeing cleanliness foreigners will get attracted and this will help in revenue generation and earnings."

He also said, "Even many people visit Indore just to see its cleanliness" and appreciated the city.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:53 PM IST