Indore: PM to inaugurate South Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): South Asia's largest Bio-CNG plant at Indore's Devguradia Trenching Ground, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, will produce 17 to 18 tonnes of CNG every day. At the same time, 100 tonnes of organic manure will also be produced, which will be used for organic farming. The process of making the gas will be completed in three phases. It will go through the digester, then the balloon and then it will be compressed. After this, pure methane gas will reach the refill centre by pipeline.

CNG gas to feed 400 buses

The gas will be used by the district administration in the corporation's buses including local public transport. About 400 buses will use CNG gas which will be used for public transport. The government will get CNG gas from this plant at Rs 5 less than the market price. Senior officials, including divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma and collector Manish Singh, have been monitoring the construction of the plant.

The Prime Minister's address will be at 1 pm. On this occasion, the PM will also have a virtual dialogue with sanitation entrepreneurs. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Housing and Environment Minister Kaushal Kishore, District In-Charge Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Minister of State for Urban Administration OPS Bhadauria, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat, Tourism Minister Usha Thakur and other leaders will attend the programme. MLAs, directors of cleanliness missions of 27 states etc will also take part.

MP Shankar Lalwani said the plant has been set up on the PPP model, and two months ago, he had personally invited the PM to inaugurate it. Apart from the venue, Pipliyahana, Vijay Nagar, Shivaji Vatika Square, MR-10, Rajwada and Gandhi Hall have been decorated for the PM's virtual event.

