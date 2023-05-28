Indore: Gang supplying drugs to students busted

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A gang involved in supplying drugs to students in the city was busted by the police and stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from the members. A total of eight accused including three scrap dealers were arrested for buying stolen goods from the accused. One of the accused used to supply drugs in the city with the help of minor boys.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the police investigated the areas where the theft incident occurred and on the basis of the CCTV footage four members of gang were arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh. They allegedly confessed to committing theft in a school and some houses in the area.

Accused Sahil, Abhijeet, Shailendra and Aditya Joshi were arrested by the police. The accused allegedly informed the police that they used to commit thefts to fulfil their need for drugs. They used to sell the stolen goods to three scrap dealers named Ajju, Sajid and Shahnawaz in the city. Later, the police arrested these three scrap dealers too.

Accused Sahil and Shailendra informed the police that they used to target students who come from other cities and youths from rich families outside cafes and tea stalls. The accused would give them drugs and after that, they used their bikes to commit thefts. The police managed to rehabilitate some minor boys and youths with the help of their parents.

Following the lead given by the accused, the police arrested an accused named Rohit Don from the Musakhedi area. Rohit used to supply drugs to the accused. He supplied drugs to the customers with the help of minor boys to mislead the police. Some drugs were recovered from the accused and he is being questioned for his source of the drugs. The accused are being questioned for their other accomplices involved in drug supply.

