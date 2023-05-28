 Indore: City chapter of ICSI organises seminar on entrepreneurship
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: City chapter of ICSI organises seminar on entrepreneurship

Indore: City chapter of ICSI organises seminar on entrepreneurship

Tourism and cultural minister Usha Thakur inaugurated the seminar. The special guest was MP Shankar Lalwani.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 07:14 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of the Western Region and Indore Chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), a two-day seminar on the theme ‘Entrepreneurship Empowerment’ was organised on May 26 and 27 in the city.

Tourism and cultural minister Usha Thakur inaugurated the seminar. The special guest was MP Shankar Lalwani. On this occasion, national vice-president of the Institute CS B Narasimhan and central executive member Ashish Karodiya were also present.

Shivam Baghel, chairman of the city Chapter informed that several sessions related to entrepreneurship and innovation were organised in this convention. The prominent session were on ‘Government policies and incentives’, ‘Governance and transparency’, ‘National and international developments in the corporate and industry sector’. Topics like export of professional services and exemplary role of professionals in furthering good governance were discussed.

Rohan Saxena, executive director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, Samarth Mandloi, general manager of Investment Promotion department and other subject experts address the programme.

In the closing session of the programme, western region chairperson Amrita Nautiyal also addressed the members and highlighted the initiatives of western region.

Programme director Anurag Gangarade said that on the second day topics related to Insolvency Code, Merger, Company Revival, Startup Policy, Export of Services and Overseas opportunities were discussed.

Read Also
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal' to visit Ujjain, Indore as part of 4-day official trip to India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: City chapter of ICSI organises seminar on entrepreneurship

Indore: City chapter of ICSI organises seminar on entrepreneurship

Indore: Art of Living holds yoga camp for kids

Indore: Art of Living holds yoga camp for kids

Indore: Childline launches ‘Access to Justice’ with Kailash Satyarthi Foundation

Indore: Childline launches ‘Access to Justice’ with Kailash Satyarthi Foundation

Indore: Fault in railway track OHE cable, two trains affected 

Indore: Fault in railway track OHE cable, two trains affected 

Indore: WCD signs pact with consulting Co to outsource employees

Indore: WCD signs pact with consulting Co to outsource employees