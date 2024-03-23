Indore: Gair Route To Be Cleaned Within An Hour, Decides IMC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Roads through which the Gair will travel on Rangpanchmi will be cleaned within one hour after the end of the procession. These instructions were passed by the municipal commissioner who inspected the entire route on Friday. He said that measures must be taken to ensure that the Gair is safe and secure for the citizens and no clogging occurs on its route.

Commissioner Shivam Verma inspected the Gair route from Gorakund, Tori Corner, Khajuri Bazaar till Rajwada. While inspecting the Gair route he instructed concerned officers to install and replace paver blocks as well as widen the road. Along with this, instructions were also given to clear the footpaths and other connecting routes for Gair.

Several necessary actions along with patchwork work as per requirement were instructed to be done. Commissioner Verma gave instructions to complete the sewerage work being done between Rajwada and Gopal Mandir and also to complete the necessary restoration work as fast as possible.

During inspection discussions were held with the Archaeology Department regarding adequate covering and protection of Rajwada, Gopal Mandir and surrounding historical heritage buildings to protect them from colours and water during the Gair procession.

Walls of zone 3 zonal office need to be cleaned

Verma also inspected the zonal office of zone 3 where he found notices pasted on various walls of the office. He instructed officials to clean the walls and paste all information on a dedicated place in the office. The commissioner also reviewed the complaints received at the zone and communicated with the complainants regarding the resolution of their complaints.