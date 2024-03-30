Indore Gair: Herbal Colour To Be Sprayed On Revellers

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Radha Krishna Phaag Yatra, which is taken out by Hind Rakshak organisation every year will be taken out this year too. Herbal colour made from flowers of Tesu ( Flame of the forest) has been made by the organisation in large quantity to be used on the occasion.

Hind Rakshak president Aklavya Gaur shared a video in which he demonstrated the method of making herbal colour using Tesu flowers.

He said that the members of Hind Rakshak and others who volunteer for the work first pick quintals of Tesu flowers from trees and collect them at a place. The flowers are then cleaned and boiled in water. In this process the flowers release colour and the water turns saffron, said Gaur.

FP Photo

After this, the water is transferred to huge drums and pumps and water guns used for spraying water take this coloured water from these drums.

Tori Corner Gair cancelled

The famous Tori Corner Gair has been cancelled this year as Satish Giri, elder brother of Shekhar Giri, organiser of Tori Corner Gair passed away on Friday.

Police Security

Tight security arrangements are being put in place for the traditional Gair that will be taken out on Saturday. A total of 4,000 police personnel along with hi-tech camera surveillance system and drone patrolling will keep a watch on the entire route. Additional CP (Law and order) Amit Singh on Friday reviewed the arrangements at a meeting of police officials and gave necessary instructions to them to ensure proper security throughout the Gair.

FP Photo

The police have set up several watch towers along the Gair route to keep a watch and to take immediate action in case of any public nuisance in the area. Police will also be present as part of the procession in civil dress to check any ruckus and take appropriate action.

Gair app bookings full

On the eve of colourful Rangpanchami Gair procession, collector Asheesh Singh along with IMC commissioner Shivam Verma and officials of the police inspected the Gair route on Friday. Later, Collector Singh informed that there is information that CM Dr. Mohan Yadav is also coming to the city on Saturday to participate in the Rangpanchami Gair. Therefore the administration, IMC and police are paying special attention to the arrangements. Informing about the response to free online booking from mobile App for watching the Gair from the stipulated 9 locations, Singh declared that the system has proved to be successful as all the 130 seats have been booked. He added that from next year the booking may be done on a chargable basis.. Dilapidated buildings on the Gair route have been identified and appropriate security measures have been taken