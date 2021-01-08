Indore future projects: ‘Sell 20 properties of IDA to usher in 5 mega plans for city’





Indore: Collector Manish Singh has said that the next five development plans of the city, including running cable car, construction of 4-lane service

road at Bypass, road and bridges, can be achieved by selling just 20

properties of IDA located at Super Corridor. The selling of the

properties will yield Rs 500 cr which will be enough for the city’s new-age plan.



Collector Singh was talking to media at the end of marathon meeting of

the officers and staff of the Revenue Department held on Friday. Singh

said ‘Good Governance’ can be a mantra of making Indore Municipal

Corporation (IMC) and Indore Development Authority (IDA) self-reliant in fund requirement. In this context, he cited the example of

IDA, which owns 20 properties of 1 lakh square feet at Super Corridor.

By selling these properties, IDA can earn Rs 500 cr. This amount is

enough to achieve the 5 years development plant of the city, which

presentation was made before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

during his last city visit on Wednesday.



‘In the years development plan of the city we have proposed to roll

out cable car service in traffic congested areas of the city,

construction of 4 lane service lane at Bypass, missing road links and

bridges etc. All this can be done with Rs 500 cr. Thereafter, we would

not need the requirement of funds from the state. We will be financially self sufficient in achieving our

development plans’ Singh added.



Collector mentioned that while doing presentation of city development

plan before CM, we have not asked for financial support from the State

Government. We have just sought necessary permissions from the State

Government, like shifting of mandi to outside the city and some other

development issues.





