Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Hindi Divas, a short story ‘Manthan’ was organised by Matribhasha Unnayan Sansthan at Indore Press Club on Sunday. Kanta Roy, director of the Short Story Research Centre, Bhopal spoke on the occasion.

The session was presided over by Rakesh Sharma, editor of Veena. Guests were welcomed by Neena Joshi, national vice president of the Institute and Atul Tiwari, co-founder of Indore Talk.

In this session, a Hindi song written by Dr Arpan Jain was released. Editor Rakesh Sharma presided. In the second session, the chief guest was short story writer Ghanshyam Maithil of Bhopal, while writer Suryakant Nagar presided.

