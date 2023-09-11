 Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas

Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas

The session was presided over by Rakesh Sharma, editor of Veena.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Hindi Divas, a short story ‘Manthan’ was organised by Matribhasha Unnayan Sansthan at Indore Press Club on Sunday. Kanta Roy, director of the Short Story Research Centre, Bhopal spoke on the occasion.

The session was presided over by Rakesh Sharma, editor of Veena. Guests were welcomed by Neena Joshi, national vice president of the Institute and Atul Tiwari, co-founder of Indore Talk.

In this session, a Hindi song written by Dr Arpan Jain was released. Editor Rakesh Sharma presided. In the second session, the chief guest was short story writer Ghanshyam Maithil of Bhopal, while writer Suryakant Nagar presided.

Read Also
MP: Class XII Students To Get Laptops If They Score 60% Plus In Class XII Exams, Says CM Chouhan;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Health Depertment Targets Over 8,900 Kids, 2,200 Pregnant Women For Vaccination

Health Depertment Targets Over 8,900 Kids, 2,200 Pregnant Women For Vaccination

Indore Requires Six Inches More Rain To Touch Average Seasonal Total

Indore Requires Six Inches More Rain To Touch Average Seasonal Total

Indore Records 56.28% Hike In Distribution Of Take Home Rations In August

Indore Records 56.28% Hike In Distribution Of Take Home Rations In August

Indore: 3038 Electricity Related Cases Resolved In Lok Adalat

Indore: 3038 Electricity Related Cases Resolved In Lok Adalat

Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas

Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas