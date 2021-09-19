Indore: Fun & nature rolled into one at Forest Mud Hill Run

Indore

Bringing adventure, joy, thrill, nature and health together, ‘Forest Mud Hill Run’ was organised in Indore on Sunday. World of Fitness, Nehru Youth Centre Organisation and Academy of Indore Marathoners jointly organised the run.

More than 500 participants from Indore, Pithampur, Betma and Dhar participated in the exciting run.

Promoting the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement, Fit India ambassador Aarti Maheshwari was also part of the run.

“The run was an adventurous challenge that aimed to promote fitness,” Aarti said. Further, participants had to cross a brook.

“The run also tested the endurance, smartness and survival skill of the participant,” Aarti said. She added that the top runners received surprise gifts.

“Registrations were done online and one had to provide a vaccination certificate for the same. This was being done to ensure the safety of all the participants and avoid the possible chance of Covid-19 spread,” Aarti said.

The theme of the event was to save the environment, grooming with nature and staying fit.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 08:58 PM IST