Indore: From November 1-3; Visit to Ralamandal, Sarafa, Chhatribagh under City Walk

Indore: Under the Citywalk Festival, walks will be organised from November 1 to 3 to Chhatribagh, Sarafa and Ralamandal.

The festival is being organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Indore Tourism Promotion Council from October 12 to November 10 on every Saturday and Sunday. District panchayat chief executive officer Neha Meena said the walk to Chhatribagh will be organised on November 1 at 9 am, to Sarafa from 8 pm on November 2 and to Ralamandal from 10 am on November 3.

The walk will be organised on the theme, ‘Know your city in a new way". To join the walk, it is necessary to register at https://cityexplorers.in/home/madhya_pradesh the registration fee is Rs 50 per person.