Indore: Free ride for women in city buses, i-buses on Women’s Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The women will be able to travel free of cost in city buses and i-buses in Indore on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal on Monday instructed the concerned officials to provide this service to all the women in the city.

She said that on the occasion of Women's Day, women would not need to take tickets to travel in the city buses and i-buses running in the city. “Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited is providing this gift to women for one day,” Pal said.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 03:57 PM IST