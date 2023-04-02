Indore: Free PSC interview training for SC-ST candidates from April 19 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SC, ST candidates who have been selected for the interview in MP PSC 2020 exam will be given free training to face the interview from April 19, 2023 at Pre-Government Examination Training Center its principal Alka Bhargava said.

Trainees who have passed the main examination of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for the year 2020 can apply to join the training along with the necessary documents. The last date for application is 17th April. Only those candidates whose families have an annual income from all sources of Rs.6 lakh or less are eligible to apply. It is necessary to attach all the certificates as per the prescribed format. The medium of training will be Hindi.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications in person along with necessary documents in prescribed forms including caste and income certificates. For more information, contact Examination Completion Training Center, in front of Government New Law College, Devi Ahilya University Campus, Khandwa Road.