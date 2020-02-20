Indore: Free cervix and breast cancer check-up camp concludes at Robert Nursing Home

A three-day camp for diagnosis of cervix and breast cancer concluded at Robert Nursing Home on February 19. Free check-up for women were organised in the camp along with spreading awareness for the deadly diseases.

Superintendent of Robert Nursing Home, gynaecologist Dr Vijaysen Yashlaha said 56 women had gone through check up and pap smear test for detection of cervix cancer.

“Along with check-up, training was given to women for self-examination of breasts to diagnose breast cancer at an early stage,” Dr Yashlaha said.

Indian Medical Association, Rotary Club, gynaecologists and NGO Sahayata helped in the camp, which is organised every year and free pap smear test conducted in the hospital for the suspected patients.