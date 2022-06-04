Indore: Four youths arrested with a firearm, sharp-edged weapons

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chandan Nagar police arrested four men with a pistol and sharp-edged weapons, police said on Friday.

According to the police, information was received on Thursday night that some men were seen near Dhar Road Bridge carrying weapons and they were allegedly planning to commit robbery somewhere in the area.

The police cordoned off the area and managed to arrest four persons named Faizan, Anees, Pankaj and Prabhakar. During the police raid, one of the accused managed to flee from the spot.

Police have recovered a pistol, a live cartridge, two sharp-edged weapons, a bike, a scooter and some chili powder from them. The accused were booked under section 399, 402 of the IPC and 25, 27 of the Arms Act. They are being questioned further.

Man arrested with stolen JCB within 24 hours

Dwarkapuri police arrested a man for stealing a JCB within 24 hours, on Friday. According to an official, Arjun Parmar had lodged a complaint on June 1 that his JCB was stolen from near Vidur Nagar Square. The police registered a case and started investigation. The police checked the CCTVs of the area and detained some suspects. During investigation, police got to know that the complainant's cousin had stolen the JCB. Police arrested the accused named Devesh and recovered the JCB from him.