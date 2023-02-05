Indore: Four-year-old child dies as hot water falls on him

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy died after a bucket full of hot water fell on him at his place in the Sadar Bazar area on Saturday. The water was kept in the bucket for bathing the child when the accident happened. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Hasan (4), a resident of Sadar Bazar area of the city. The mother after putting hot water in the bucket left the place for a while when the child accidentally tripped over the bucket as soap was spread on the floor and the water fell on him due to which he received burns. He was taken to the hospital.

The father told the police that the child was discharged from a private hospital and the doctor had suggested the parents apply medicines on his burns at home only. For two days, his condition was not well and he didn't eat anything. On Friday night, he was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. The child was a Class 1 student in a private school. The police are taking the statements of his parents to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.