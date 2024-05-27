Indore: Four UP Gang Members Held With Stolen Goods Worth ₹31L | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a gang from UP were arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 31 lakh, police said on Sunday. A woman, who is the wife of an accused, is also included in the gang and she used to sell stolen goods at cheap price. They allegedly confessed to committing theft at 10 places in Zone-1 within a year.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Peace Point colony resident Rajkumar, Ghanshyam Somani, a resident of Silver Spring and Vijay of Suraj Vihar Colony in Limbodi had lodged a complaint with the police that thieves entered their houses after breaking open the locks and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there. These theft incidents occurred on different dates. A total of five cases have been registered against unidentified thefts after receiving complaints from two more people.

A team led by Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge was constituted to identify the accused indulged in thefts. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a place in Nayta Mundla and arrested Mehboob Abdul Hamid, his wife Heena, his son Mohammad Salman and his accomplice Mohammad Riyaz, residents of Bijnor in UP. They were staying in a rented house in Nayta Mundla area of the city for a few days.Two of their accomplices are still on the run and police are searching for them.

Recce on pretext of selling clothes

The accused had told people that they sell garments as hawkers in different areas of the city. Later, they used to recce the area in day time and committed theft at night after finding locks at the houses. They used to roam in the city as hawkers so no one doubted them. Gold, silver ornaments, 10 mobile phones, a laptop and some cash were recovered from them. Police claimed that stolen goods worth Rs 31.10 lakh were recovered from them and they are being questioned further.

Confess to 10 theft incidents

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge IPC Karandeep Singh informed Free Press that so far the accused have confessed to committing 10 theft incidents in different police station jurisdiction in Zone -1. Five of the incidents were committed by them in Tejaji Nagar police station jurisdiction while other theft incidents were committed by them in Rajendra Nagar, Rau and Aerodrome areas of the city. Mehboob was also booked by Chhoti Gwaltoli police for his involvement in a theft case. After committing theft, the accused used to flee to UP and used to come after a few months for committing other theft incidents.