Indore: Four reach next level of IPS first state tennis tourney; Anvesha wins gold in state chess tourney

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore players Manvardhan Rakhecha, Madhav Patidar, Kush Bhasin, Alifia Ruby have entered the next round by winning their respective matches in the IPS first Madhya Pradesh State-level ranking tennis tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club on Tuesday.

Other results

Men's singles (Pre-quarterfinals): Madhav Patidar (Indore) beat Virat Choudhary (Indore) 6-0, 6-2, Pratyaksh Soni (Khandwa) beat Rehan Malik (Indore) 6-0, 7-5, Raghav Jayasinghani (Indore) beat Jayesh Karanawat (Indore) 6-1, 6-1.

Boys category-18 years (Pre-quarterfinals): Manvardhan Rakhecha (Indore) beat Shikhar Singh (Indore) 6-3, 6-0, Kush Bhasin (Indore) beat Kanishk Khathuria (Indore) 6-3, 5-7, 10-6, Abhinsh Parwal (Indore) beat Aditya Verma (Bhopal) 6-1, 6-3.

Boys category-14 years (Pre-quarterfinals): Khushwin Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Vivi Jaidev Sharma (Gwalior) 9-1, Pushpendra Jat (Vidisha) beat Aditya Verma (Bhopal) 9-7, Mohammad Asim (Bhopal) beat Ganesh Swami (Mhow) 9-3.

Girl's category-14 years (1st round): Alifiya Ruby (Indore) beat Anvi Palod (Indore) 8-0, Kashvi Thukral (Vidisha) beat Geetika Vohra (Indore) 8-2, Sanskriti Swami (Ratlam) beat Samia Wadhwani (Indore) 8-0, Avishi Sharma (Bhopal) beat Avni Jat (Indore) 8-0.

16th Parakh League Badminton: Gautam, Ashutosh, Priyanshi and Sandili in finals

In the 16th Parakh League badminton tournament organised by Sartaj Academy, Gautam Munat is in the final of two categories. The final for best player will be played between Ashutosh Binnani and Priyanshi Patel.

In the competition being held at Narayan Bagh Child Development Centre, Vaibhav Lahoria defeated Vivan Jain 15-7, 6-15, 15-6 in three games, Divyansh Salunke defeated Man Badjatya 15-0, 15-4, Gautam Munat defeated Nidhay Raghuvanshi. Tejas Ghyar beat Sandili Goyal 19-17, 12-15, 17-15 in the best players match, Priyanshi Patel beat Gautam Munat 15-12, 15-13 and Ashutosh Binnani beat Sandili Goyal 19 -17, 15-13, Akshat Madel defeated Vivan Jain, Sandili Goyal defeated Nidhay Raghuvanshi 15-11, 15-9.

Vidhi and Tanishk win gold in yoga

Vidhi Chauhan of Medatwal Public School in 6-8 age group and Tanishk Bagora in 9-11 age group won gold medals in the sixth All India Yoga Sports Championship organised by Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association at Maheshwari Bhawan Indore recently. Kushagra Singh Chauhan got the bronze medal. All these players will represent Indian in the Asian Yoga Sports Championship held in Thailand.

School director RP Gupta, Principal Preeti Gupta, sports incharge Ishwar Singh Chauhan congratulated players for their success.

MP hockey team: Ram, Jahim among probable

Young hockey players Ramraj Verma and Zaheem Khan, who practice in the Prakash Club, have been selected for the Madhya Pradesh sub-junior boysí hockey team probable. Devkinandan Silawat, working president of Hockey Indore Association said that the MP team will take part in the national competition to be held in Goa in the first week of May. A 90-player camp was organized in March, out of which 30 potential players have been selected. The schedule for the national competition has not come yet. As soon as the programme comes, the date of the preparation camp of the state team will be announced. Ram and Jaheem are being trained under the guidance of former international coach Meeranjan Negi, NIS coach Ashok Yadav and Sarwar Khan.

Anvesha wins gold in state chess tourney

Anvesha Chhajlani of the Emerald Heights International School won the gold medal in the Madhya Pradesh State Chess Competition held at Sagar recently. In the tournament organised by ad-hoc committee of MP Chess Association, Anvesha won all the matches in under-8 age group and secured first position. Anvesha will represent MP in the national competition to be held in Vijayawada in May. School director Muktesh Singh, principal Siddharth Singh and sports officer Akram Khan honored Anvesha on her success.

Indore district sub junior bíton teams announced

Indore District Badminton Association announced Indore district team for MP state sub junior badminton tournament to be held in Bhopal from April 13 to 17. IDBA organised a function, in which association provided Rs 40,000 to the players. Kishan Ojha, RP Singh Nayar, Dharmesh Yashlaha, Sudhanshu Vyas, Manish Trivedi and parents of the players were present on this occasion.

Secretary RP Singh Nayar said players, coach and manager have been given Volvo bus fare for the first time. Besides, the daily allowance of Indore district winners and runners-up has also been increased. The winning players will get double daily allowance, which is higher than the facilities provided by any badminton organisation in MP. Apart from Indore district team, many players of Indore district badminton organisation like Adhya Jain, Ojasvi Bhomia, Rakshaan Bhakar, Rajas Pingle, Anay Krishna Binju are also participating in the competition.

Indore district badminton teams

15 year girls: Aastha Sharma, Kanika Jat, Aditi Surana, Shreyasi Malviya and Kriti Tiwari.

15 year boys: Om Patel, Atharv Rawat,Atharv Chaudhary, Jasraj Singh Saluja, Sanidhya Satav and Unnat Jain.

17 years girls: Anushka Shahpurkar, Niharika Sant, Prisha Gupta, Ojaswini Dubey, Ayushi Dubey, Jasmeet Kaur.

17 year boys: Atharva Tare, Aditya Jain, Kanishk Malve, Vardan Agarwal,Gurman Singh Khurana, Ranbir Silawat and Utkarsh Maurya.

Instructor: Gaurav Naman Singh

Manager: Rakhi Sharma

Indore win by an innings and 309 runs

Indore Division defeated Rewa by an innings and 309 runs in the MM Jagdale Trophy under-15 match played at Shahdol. Rewa team, trailing by 431 runs, could score only 122 runs while playing the follow-on.

Harsh Gawli hits century for MP

At the end of first day play, Madhya Pradesh scored 247 for 5 in 90 overs against Punjab in the quarter-finals of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy played at Vadodara. Harsh Gawli of Madhya Pradesh was on the crease with 116 runs. Rahul Batham was not out with one run. Suraj Sengar scored 53 runs.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:04 AM IST