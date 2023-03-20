Indore: Four men stop truck, damage  windshield, wiper; all arrested

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, four persons stood in the middle of a road at Luvkush Square, daring a truck driver to run them over.

The truck driver was forced to stop following which they broke the vehicle’s wiper and damaged the windshield and then lay in front of the truck.

During the entire drama, the driver kept on pleading with the men to allow the truck to pass, but they did not relent.

A camera in the truck recorded the entire incident which went viral on social media on Sunday. After the video went viral, the police took action and arrested all four accused.

The accused have been identified as Shailendra Chauhan, Sachin Thakur, Uttam Thakur and Raj Malakar all residents of the Aerodrome area.

In the viral video, one can see four men stopping the truck near Luvkush Square around 11.27 pm. They were daring the driver to mow them down. When the driver, Gurjeet Singh Kalote, a resident of Dhule in Maharashtra, refused, the accused broke the wiper of the truck and then damaged the windshield. After a drama that lasted around 10 minutes, the truck driver somehow managed to flee from there and he reached the Aerodrome police station.

The driver says in the viral video that when he went to complain, the Aerodrome police told him that he should have run them over instead of stopping the vehicle. Then the Aerodrome police told him that the incident happened in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Banganga police station., so he should go there. Gurjeet Singh drove the truck for about 7 kilometres and reached the Banganga police station.

Gurjeet Singh alleged that the officials at Banganga police station also did not take his complaint seriously and registered a non-cognizable report even though he gave the entire video recording from the camera.

Gurjeet is also heard saying in the video that Indore might be the cleanest city, but criminals were very active here.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that the incident took place on March 16 and a sub-inspector had reached the spot when he came to know of the incident. He brought the driver to the police station. Soni said that the accused had not used abusive words, so strict action was not taken against them. However, a non-cognizable report was registered by the police the same night. All four were arrested based on the car number in which they were travelling.