Indore: Four arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were arrested with 40 grams of brown sugar while they were trying to supply it in the Banganga area of the city, police said on Friday. The value of the brown sugar seized is Rs 4 lakh in the international market. The accused were handed over to the Banganga police for further investigation.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that some men were seen near the Super Corridor Bridge where they were waiting to deliver the drugs to someone. The crime branch officers gathered more information about the suspect and arrested them from the spot. The accused were identified as Golu alias Rajesh, Golu alias Aman, Ashish and Ajay, the resident of the area.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS act and further investigation is on.

The accused allegedly confessed to supplying the drugs in the city and other places. The crime branch is trying to know the role of other people who are a part of this drug supply racket.