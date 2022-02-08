Indore: Four arrested for creating ruckus at restaurant, brandishing a knife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, his two sons and a minor boy were arrested for creating a ruckus at a restaurant over a petty issue, the police said on Tuesday. They were taken to the restaurant, where they apologised to the restaurant owner and the police and later cleaned up the restaurant. They had, apparently, been served cold chapattis at the restaurant for which they created tantrums and also brandished a knife a few days ago.

Khajrana police station-in-charge Dinesh Verma said that Rafiq, alias Powder and his sons, Chhotu and Asif, were arrested late on Monday. They were on the run in connection with the incident of creating a ruckus and threatening the restaurant owner at knife-point a few days ago. The accused had also tried to extort money from the restaurant owner. Since then, the police had been on the lookout for the accused.

Acting on a tip, the police arrested four accused, including a minor boy, in connection with the incident and three of the accused were taken back to the restaurant on Monday night. The accused apologised to the restaurant owner and said that they were under the influence of liquor when they misbehaved with him. After that, they cleaned up the restaurant.

The accused were injured. The police claimed that they had got injured after falling down while fleeing after spotting the police on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:00 PM IST