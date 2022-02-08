Indore: West Discom preparing budget of Rs 18,000 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, which supplies electricity to 15 districts in the Malwa-Nimar region, is preparing a budget of around Rs 18,000 crore for the financial year 2022-’23.

According to information, about 90 per cent of this budget is estimated to be for electricity purchase. There are three power distribution companies in the state, among which the West Zone Electricity Distribution Company prepares the budget. The company prepares this budget in the same way as the state and central budgets are prepared, presented and approved.

The budget team of West Discom invests about two to three months in preparation of the budget. This team consists of the chief finance officer, deputy director and other budget-related officers. After the budget is prepared, it is placed at a meeting of the board of directors, which is attended by the energy secretary, MP finance department officials, managing directors and so on. The West Discom says that the budgeting makes annual works systematic as the provisions for funds are pre-decided.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the budget played a crucial role in the successful operation and planning of the company. “Preparation of the budget for 2022-’23 is underway at the company level,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:56 PM IST