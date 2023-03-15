Indore: Forget medals, DAVV does not even give certificates to toppers if no sponsor

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Blame it on the policy of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya if you are a topper from courses like BBA, BCA or BA-LLB but still, your name did not feature in the list of toppers who are going to get medals during the convocation scheduled on March 25.

The lone Grade A+ accredited state university in Madhya Pradesh does not even give away certificates forget medals to toppers from those disciplines where medals have not been instituted through sponsorship.

“There is a stark divide in the DAVV when it comes to instituting medals to toppers from various streams. Medals are instituted only in those streams which manage to attract sponsorship,” said a senior professor wishing anonymity.

The university charges Rs 1.5 lakh for instituting a gold medal and around Rs 80,000 for a silver medal.

The amount is deposited in the bank and from its interest gold and silver-coated medals are prepared for giving away at convocation.

No merit lists in disciplines sans medals

That toppers do not even get certificates in the disciplines for which there are no sponsors came to the fore on Wednesday when a student claiming to be the topper from BBA course reached the DAVV seeking reason as to why his name did not feature in the list of toppers who are going to be given medals.

The student was told that nobody sponsored a medal in the BBA course. Then, he sought a certificate of being the topper which was denied on the ground that the university does not prepare a merit list in such subjects in which there are no toppers. Taken aback, the student approached registrar Ajay Verma who assured him of giving away a certificate to him.

DAVV finding sponsors for streams sans medals

About a year ago, the executive council of DAVV had raised the issue of the university not giving away medals in all disciplines. At that time, it was decided that the university would find sponsors for each discipline so that the existing divide over the medal issue can be bridged. A committee was also formed for finding sponsors but no progress was made on that front.

“It has come to my knowledge that merit lists are not prepared for the courses in which medals have not been instituted. It’s a wrong practice. You can’t deny a certificate to the topper of any course. We are going to set things right.” Ajay Verma, registrar, DAVV

Girls again outnumber boys in medal race

Continuing the tradition, girl students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and its affiliated colleges once again outnumbered their male counterparts in the medal race. The fairer sex has secured as many as 66 gold and 6 silver medals, while male students have had to settle for 25 gold and four silver medals. The medals will be granted to them during DAVV’s convocation scheduled on March 23.

A total of 101 medals are to be granted to toppers from different courses for the session 2021-22. Of them, 72 medals will be given away to girl students and 29 to male students.

AICTE chairman TG Sitharam will be the chief guest of the convocation which will be presided over by Chancellor Mangubhai Patel.