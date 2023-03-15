Indore: SGSITS techno-cultural fest from March 16

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AAYAM, 2023, the techno-cultural fest of SGSITS, Indore, is going to be held from March 16 to March 18, 2023. The fest will include many events being organised by different cultural and technical clubs of the college.

The cultural events would include, ART-A-HOLIC by Club Pratibimb which is a face painting competition, Mr. And Ms. Aayam by Club Ojaswa,is a contest to test the virtues and personality of an individual, Polaroid by GS Production House is a film production event , Roobaroo by Club Kshiitj , The Expedition by Alumni Association Club, Avarodh and Lakshya by NCC, and Kho Gaye and Kaho Kahaani By NSS.

For techno enthusiasts, Kurukshetra by Club SRC, Paper Presentation by Computer Engineering, Abhiyantrik by SAE, BidMaestro 4.0 by Industrial Production Department, Ignite by Physics Department, ElectroMania by CEE, Technification by Club Trivim, Daksh by MBA Dept., and Odyssey by IDEA Lab.

There will also be a cultural night on the second day of the fest.

Prize distribution ceremony will take place on March 18, where the outstanding students of the college will be rewarded for their excellence in studies and making their college proud.

This fest will be conducted keeping in mind the concept of an eco-friendly environment and no usage of plastic will be done.