Indore: Forest department dragging feet over removing encroachment

Indore: Even after 2.5 months, Forest department has not removed encroachments of over 12 acre on Mhow-Mandleshwar road. The department has suspended forest ranger Mahesh Ahirwar for negligence and irresponsible behaviour allowing 12 hectares of forest land on the route.

However, the encroachment stands and no action has been taken to remove them giving an opportunity to encroachers to permanently claim ownership of the land later.

Another complaint was filed regarding the encroached land by legal activist Abhijeet Pandey to divisional forest officer (DFO) Indore.

Complaint raised 3 months back

Pandey raised a complaint in this regard with various photographs showing forest land is being used for crops leaving no space for nature to bloom in June first week. As per his complaint, “Forest protected land on Mhow – Mandleshwar road is being used for cultivation of crops and the regional forest rangers are not taking any action in this regard.”

Pandey added that despite complaints to forest officials, no one has taken an action in protecting the forest land as it continues to remain encroached.

Major encroachments are in the forest area near Gorakund, Jam Gate, Choral Dam, and Mhow-Mandleshwar route. The encroachment has resulted in the loss to natural forest cover and change in the fertility of soil.