Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray govt bypasses Central Land Act to acquire dilapidated buildings

In a bid to acquire dilapidated buildings in the financial capital, Maharashtra government on Wednesday bypassed centre’s land acquisition act.

As per a report published in the Indian Express, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved the modification to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) Act, 1976.

Repairs to as many as 14,000 buildings in Maharashtra, which were in dilapidated condition will be possible now, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has also been given the right to repair a building in case the tenants want to do so.

"The repairs of 14,000 buildings which used to be on hold earlier, because of No Objection Certificates (NOC) by either tenants or owners and could not be finalised, are possible now. Now we have taken the power in our hand as per the law, he said Pointing out to the right given to MHADA, he added, "From now on, if tenants of buildings want it to repair a building then it can do so as a builder. However, it has been given a limit of three years.

The bill for the proposed amendment is expected to be tabled in the monsoon session next month, as per the report by Hindustan Times. As per the proposed amendment, in the case of the acquired land, 25 percent of the land’s ready reckoner values or 15 percent of built-up space will be provided as compensation.