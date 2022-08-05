Indore: Foreign students advised to pay attention to humanities too

International students pose for a group photo with IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi during their visit to the institute campus on Thursday. |

Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

IIT Indore director Prof Suhas S Joshi advised a group of 32 international students to pay equal attention to humanities and social sciences while working on technology development.

The group consisting students from 10 different countries including USA, UK, Germany and Brazil, who visited the institute under Global BP STEM Academic programme in association with American Field Service (AFS), India.

The visit was coordinated by Emerald Heights International School which is an active member of AFS since 2012 under the Indore chapter (MP) India.

AFS is an international, voluntary, non-governmental, non-profit organisation that provides inter-cultural learning opportunities to help people develop the knowledge, skills, and understanding needed to create a more just and peaceful world.

While addressing the visiting students, Joshi highlighted the importance of technology and its application for humanity.

He also informed the visiting students about the past glory and heritage of Indian education system imparted at Nalanda and Takshashila universities which were renowned seat of learning during ancient times.

Prof Avinash Sonawane, dean of International Relations at IIT Indore, informed the students on the opportunities available for international students at the institute through various governmental schemes.

Akah Precious, Nigerian student, pursuing MTech programme enthralled the international students with his experiences at IIT Indore.

The students visited various research labs including Robotics Lab, Gear Engineering Lab, Tribology Lab, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Astronomy Lab and various other research facilities where they were given an insight about the functioning of the machines and equipment by the senior faculty members.

The international students also visited Amrit Sarovar and participated in a mass plantation drive and planted saplings to further the cause of green initiative of the Institute.

The visit programme concluded at Library and Resource Centre with presentation of mementos and National Tri-colour Flag to the visiting students to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.