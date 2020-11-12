Indore: For Rs 10 get food samples tested at mobile lab

Indore: With an aim to launch a fresh campaign against adulterated food, state government has sent a mobile food testing laboratory to Indore on Thursday. The laboratory is equipped with advanced machines and testing facilities which can test over 102 samples at a minimum cost.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “The mobile food testing laboratory was flagged off by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday in Bhopal and it reached Indore on Thursday.”

Dr Jadia said that the laboratory is equipped with advanced equipment including milk scanner, pH meter, refractometer, TPR meter, pathogen kit, mixer grinder, hot air oven, and others.

“With the help of these equipment, urea, drinking water, sugar, edible oil, and other edibles can be checked for adulteration like mawa, paneer, chilly and spices and others. The mobile van will travel in different areas of the city and people can also get their food products tested,” the CMHO said.

Health department has provided rapid testing kits to the Food and Drug Administration officials who can get the samples given by the people testing in just Rs 10.

Government has decided to launch a fresh campaign against adulteration in the state and also announced plans to start three food testing labs in Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. However, the foundation stone was laid by the then health minister Tulsi Silawat during the short tenure of Kamal Nath’s government. Not a single stone was moved for the construction of the lab yet and the land allotted for the same has been encroached by the local residents.