Indore: ​Folk dancer blinded by acid attack hopes to get her sight back

Life is a beautiful journey where one should never stop under any circumstance.​ This is the motto folk dancer Rupali Nirapure follows to a T. Left blind after an acid attack by a crazed lover, Rupali did not allow this life-shattering incident to derail her dream. She continues performing and now there is a ray of hope that she will regain her vision.

" I saw doctors in ​Hyderabad, and they have expressed hope that thanks to new advances in technology, I might regain sight in one eye. The second round of consultation is in June," Rupali said, who has undergone eight reconstructive surgeries.

Standing behind her like a rock is her mentor Madan Lal Solanki. “She was tormented after the incident not only physically, but mentally and economically too. I could not bear the fact that such an extraordinary talent was going to be wasted. So I decided to help this kid. She became my student two months before the incident.​ She is such a brilliant dancer and choreographer that ​she got an ​opportunity to perform in a New York show with us.”

Rupali always remains positive and never lets any negative thoughts influence her.​ She said, “I wish that whatever happened with me should never happen to any person, but if you are a victim of such an incident then you should always try hard to find the ray of hope and happiness and continue doing what makes you happy.”

​She said Solanki helped her financially and emotionally during her darkest hour. "My teacher and parents helped me and without their support, I wouldn't be where I am now," she said, adding that her teacher has promised to open an academy for her.

​​Her darkest day

On September 18, 2018, Rupali was happy as she was supposed to go to New York for a show a few days later. She stepped outside her house to go somewhere when Sonu, a stalker who wanted to marry her, threw acid into her eyes that blinded her permanently. ​Sonu was later arrested.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 01:30 AM IST