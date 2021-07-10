Indore: Focusing on the emotional journey of character was a big challenge, says TOOFAAN actor Farhan Akhtar

Indore: Ahead of the launch of the movie Toofaan on OTT platform, lead actors and director of the movie Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra visited the city via a unique virtual city tour on Saturday.

Lead actor and co-producer Farhan Akhtar was excited about the virtual journey of the city for Toofan saying, “Indore is a land of great culture and inspirational stories. It is also the stronghold of many eminent sports personalities of the country and they have enhanced our value with their contribution. It is truly a wonderful experience to see the love and support this city has given me over the years.”

Talking about the most challenging part of this project Farhan Akhtar said, “The most challenging part was being honest in my performance. There is one aspect of the movie which is the emotional journey of the character which as an actor you have to pay attention to. Boxing is something you will train with a team, you will get the right support and you will be able to do it if you are focused and determined. But in the middle of all this gruelling physical preparation and action, to not lose sight of what the film is trying to say on an emotional level; to be focused on the emotional journey of my character was a big challenge.”