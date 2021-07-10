Indore: Focusing on the emotional journey of character was a big challenge, says TOOFAAN actor Farhan Akhtar

Indore: Ahead of the launch of the movie Toofaan on OTT platform, lead actors and director of the movie Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra visited the city via a unique virtual city tour on Saturday.
Lead actor and co-producer Farhan Akhtar was excited about the virtual journey of the city for Toofan saying, “Indore is a land of great culture and inspirational stories. It is also the stronghold of many eminent sports personalities of the country and they have enhanced our value with their contribution. It is truly a wonderful experience to see the love and support this city has given me over the years.”
Talking about the most challenging part of this project Farhan Akhtar said, “The most challenging part was being honest in my performance. There is one aspect of the movie which is the emotional journey of the character which as an actor you have to pay attention to. Boxing is something you will train with a team, you will get the right support and you will be able to do it if you are focused and determined. But in the middle of all this gruelling physical preparation and action, to not lose sight of what the film is trying to say on an emotional level; to be focused on the emotional journey of my character was a big challenge.”
Talking about the pressure of performance in every new movie, Farhan said, “Whether the performance is extraordinary or not is all up to the audience when they see the movie. As I said, what’s important is that I hope people recognise what I do in my movies.
What I would like to believe when I am creating something that honesty and sincerity in the work shows. My only effort is to get the reaction of the audience, he added.
Sharing about her experience of working with the team lead actress Mrunal Thakur said, “It was an amazing and overwhelming journey, I got the opportunity to work with Farhan and Rakeysh sir. It's like a dream come true. I was a bit nervous in the beginning. But when I got to know about my character I started getting comfortable portraying the character. My team was very supportive. It was a dream team to work with and I can’t wait to work with them again”.
About her city visit Mrunal said, “I have never been to Indore before and I can’t wait to visit the city once the pandemic ends. I have heard a lot about the city’s food and I am a big foodie and I am waiting to taste the amazing food of the city”.
Talking about Indore director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, “Till date, I never got to visit this beautiful city. But now I can’t wait to visit the cleanest city of India. I want to congratulate people on this as it is not a small thing that it is the cleanest city of India for the 4th consecutive time”.
The film stars Farhan Akhtar along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Shah and Hussain Dalal in lead roles and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
