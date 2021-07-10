Indore: Bank manager molested at the liquor shop, suspects captured in CCTVs, but no arrests so far

Indore: A woman bank manager was allegedly molested by two persons in front of a liquor shop in the Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday night, said police on Saturday. The incident that occurred in a crowded place near a liquor shop reinforces the fact that women remain unsafe in the city.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge. Amrita Solanki said the 36-year-old woman had gone to buy liquor alone in her car from the liquor store at Choithram Mandi Square. When she got down from the car to purchase the liquor, she was accosted by two youths who passed objectionable comments against her. Not only this, they even sat inside her car and started misbehaving with her. They were forced to flee only when the woman raised an alarm. Both the suspects were captured in a CCTV installed at the liquor shop, but they are yet to be positively identified and arrested.