Bhopal: Sputnik V vaccine being administered in private hospitals in Indore, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh capital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sputnik V vaccine is being administered in private hospitals in the state. After Indore, now, it is being administered in Ratlam and Bhopal.

However, health department has no control on supply of Spunik V vaccines, as it has not supplied Sputnik doses to any hospital for inoculation.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said government has not supplied Sputnik V to any private hospital. Their owners purchased at their own level and administering it at Rs 1,145 per dose. After 21 days, beneficiaries have to take second dose.”

Inoculation has started at 27 districts in Madhya Pradesh. The state has 3,029 vaccination centres. In all, 3007 of them are in government sector and 22 are in private hospitals.

About 4,30,649 dose have been administered. First dose tally has gone up to 1,97,96,800 doses and second dose tally stands at 37,31,497.