Indore: Focus will be on cleanliness, traffic management, says newly-elected mayor Bhargava

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 08:23 PM IST
Indore Mayor Pushya Mitra Bhargava |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-elected Indore Mayor Pushya Mitra Bhargava on Thursday said his administrative focus would be on cleanliness and traffic management in Madhya Pradesh's commercial hub.

The city, incidentally, has been declared India's cleanest city several times in the Centre's Swachh Survekshan.

"My first step will be towards innovation in cleanliness. Improving the haphazard traffic of the city will be another focus area. There will also be efforts to strengthen public transport," he told PTI on the eve of taking the oath of office.

"As part of my Harit Indore (green Indore) vision, I will develop 100 Ahilya Van in the vicinity of the city so that people get to breath fresh air," said Bhargava, who defeated the Congress' Sanjay Shukla by a margin of 1.33 lakh votes in the mayoral poll held recently.

Bhargava, who was earlier associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, had resigned as additional advocate general just two hours before the Bharatiya Janata Party announced his candidature.

