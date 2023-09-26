Indore: Focus On Urban Innovation And Transformation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day India Smart Cities Conclave-2023 which is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, will begin at the Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday.

All preparations for holding the grand event are completed, said officials. The conclave will see participation from all the 100 smart cities that are leading in city development by being at the forefront of urban innovation. The event will help plan the roadmap for the future of urban transformation in the country.

On September 27, the second day of the conclave, President Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners of the fourth edition of ISAC-2022. The conclave will be attended by Governor Mangubhai Patel, Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister, MoHUA), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnav, Kaushal Kishore and others. Apart from this, senior officials of the state, mayors, commissioners of 100 smart cities, and people associated with the education world and social organisations will also participate.

Which day what?

The exhibition based on Smart City will be inaugurated at 10 am on the first day. In this, the innovations made by different cities will be on display. School and college students have also been invited to the exhibition. In the second round, the officials will share their experiences in the exhibition. Along with this, studies will also be done on projects of Indore.

On the second day, five states, union territories 31 cities and 7 partner organisations will be honoured with awards by the chief guest. There are a total of 66 winners of the ISAC Awards. In addition, the Smart Cities Mission will release four reports. The conclave will also launch the Vikas Lakshya, a collection of SCM newsletters and the ISAC 2023 Awards Book.

